Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 April 2022

Democratic leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee are demanding answers after Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was caught carrying a loaded gun at an airport security checkpoint earlier this week for the second time.

