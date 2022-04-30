The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Extremists Plot Violent Terrorism From Within Military Ranks

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Extremists Plot Violent Terrorism From Within Military Ranks

The stories keep bubbling up: In Spokane, Washington, two Air Force officers plotted to form a terrorist cell intended to “take our government back,” telling a recruit after the Nov. 2020 election: “I think the capital needs to be seized … No trial or chance to escape.” Meanwhile, in Columbus, Ohio, two buddies in the National Guard discussed carrying out violent terrorist acts: One of them fantasized about gunning down the Jewish schoolchildren at the academy where he had been hired as a security guard, while the other schemed up a plan to fly an airplane into the local Anheuser-Busch brewery.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/extremists-military-terrorism-spokane

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version