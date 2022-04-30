Extremists Plot Violent Terrorism From Within Military Ranks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022

The stories keep bubbling up: In Spokane, Washington, two Air Force officers plotted to form a terrorist cell intended to “take our government back,” telling a recruit after the Nov. 2020 election: “I think the capital needs to be seized … No trial or chance to escape.” Meanwhile, in Columbus, Ohio, two buddies in the National Guard discussed carrying out violent terrorist acts: One of them fantasized about gunning down the Jewish schoolchildren at the academy where he had been hired as a security guard, while the other schemed up a plan to fly an airplane into the local Anheuser-Busch brewery.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/extremists-military-terrorism-spokane