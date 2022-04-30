The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox Employee Flummoxed About Disinformation Board

The lying liars at Fox News seem to be in a panic over the Department of Homeland Security creating a Disinformation Governance Board, and who can blame them? The last thing they want over there in propaganda-land is to have their perversions of the truth subject to governmental oversight. So what do they do?

Well, if you're Jacqui Heinrich, you ask absurd questions about the Board director, Nina Jankowicz's tweets from two years ago about — what else? — Hunter Biden's laptop.

"Secretary Mayorkas said that he was not familiar with statements that she had made surrounding the Hunter Biden laptop," Heinrich asked Jen Psaki during Friday's briefing. "And I'm just wondering: How was she hired if you and the White House are not familiar with her, if Mayorkas is not familiar with her statements? What's the process for putting her into a position like this? Who's in charge of her hiring?"

The tweet in question, by the way, was from a presidential debate, wherein she was directly quoting what the two candidates were saying about it as she live-tweeted the debate, and one comment she made to the Associated Press saying the laptop story may be more a "Trump campaign product" than anything else. THAT'S IT.

