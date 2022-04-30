Tory MP Who Opined About Member Watching Porn In Parliament Turns Out To Be...

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 14:06 Hits: 6

Earlier this week, it was announced that an unnamed Conservative was caught watching porn on his mobile phone whilst sitting in parliament, and that an investigation was underway. It so happened that MP Neil Parish was on television at the time and was asked about it.

Source: The Guardian

At the end of a live GB News interview just three days ago about a report on rural poverty, Neil Parish was asked in passing for his views on claims that a Tory MP had been caught watching pornography.

“If you have got 650 members of parliament in what is a very intense area you are going to get people that step over the line,” the Conservative MP told GB News, pokerfaced.

“I don’t think there is necessarily a huge culture [of that behaviour] here but it does have to be dealt with and dealt with seriously and I think that is what the whips will do in our whips’ office.”