DeSantis Ruthlessly Mocked For Idiotic Claim About Old Cartoons

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest attack on Disney cartoons earned him the scorn he deserves on Twitter. DeSantis made this ridiculous statement about Disney's opposition to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law while campaigning for Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Las Vegas earlier this week:

“One of the things that really bugged me were these videos with all these people that are high up at Disney talking about how [it] was their intention to inject sexuality into the programming for these very young kids,” DeSantis said at the rally.

The governor was seemingly referring to Karey Burke, a Disney executive who said she has two queer children and supports featuring “many, many” LGBTQ characters in future projects.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/desantis-ruthlessly-mocked-idiotic-claim

