Fox Friends Leans On Gov. Abbott To Illegally Deport Migrants

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022

Cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy got the dishonest, white-nationalist fear mongering going.

CAMPOS-DUFFY Fox News reported on this last week. There is a secretive Soros-funded group that is actually advising this administration. That is where these [immigration] policies come from. Remember, George Soros is the Open Society. You know, they're all about, globalists, no-border society. I think they are trying to destroy our country because I can't imagine why else you would want D.A.s who don't enforce the law and put criminals behind bars. This is unsustainable. And I tell you what, if you live on the border, you feel absolutely abandoned by your government.

Of course, Campos-Duffy lives thousands of miles away from the border but she’s willing to lie in order to persuade others, regardless of where they live, to get out their pitchforks and torches, in service of her white-nationalist, anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Cohost and war-criminal advocate Pete Hegseth put the direct pressure on Abbott to break the law in service of white nationalism:

HEGSETH:: On the left, if you’re envisioning this borderless society, then this chaos is an inevitable transition to a future utopian world. … read more

