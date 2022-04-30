The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

If Fox Was A Real News Network, Hannity Would Be Fired

The Mark Meadow text messages to Sean Hannity, newly released from CNN, exposed the Fox News host as working hand-in-hand with the Trump administration on his re-election bid.

On the afternoon of Election Day, Hannity texted Meadows at 1:36 p.m. to ask about turnout in North Carolina. Two hours later, Meadows responded: “Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote. On radio.”

“Yes sir,” Hannity replied. “On it. Any place in particular we need a push.”

“Pennsylvania. NC AZ,” Meadows wrote, adding: “Nevada.”

“Got it. Everywhere,” Hannity said..

And this:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/real-news-newtowrk-hannity-would-be-fired

