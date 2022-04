Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 09:12 Hits: 5

A missile hit Kyiv after the U.N. chief finished a news conference. President Biden urges lawmakers to send more money to Ukraine. NPR poll: most parents are happy with what schools are teaching.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/29/1095444398/morning-news-brief