Convicted Trump ally Roger Stone, who’s been permanently banned from Twitter for five long years, apparently believed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant meant his banishment was over.

He was almost immediately disabused of that notion on Thursday when Twitter squashed his attempted comeback.

