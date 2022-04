Articles

Published on Friday, 29 April 2022

Teddy Daniels, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania, was ordered to temporarily leave his home and stay away from his wife and child after his wife acquired a court order against him this week.

