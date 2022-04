Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 20:37 Hits: 3

Michigan was a focal point in Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election. Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service tells NPR's Ailsa Chang that election misinformation still looms large there.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/29/1095642347/election-denialism-beliefs-animate-some-gop-candidates-in-michigan