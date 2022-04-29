Is 'Not Running' Against Moderate GOP The New Democratic Strategy?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 21:00 Hits: 3

A few days ago I wrote about the Utah Democratic Party's decision not to endorse a Democrat in the state's Senate race this year, in the hope that incumbent Republican senator Mike Lee will be unseated by Evan McMullin, a right-centrist independent who says he won't caucus with the Democrats (or with Republicans) if he's elected. Yesterday I learned from a New York Timesstory that Democrats don't have a candidate in another Senate race, this one in Alaska, where election laws seem to make it possible for a Democrat to win.

In a year when control of Congress is at stake and the Republican Party is dominated by the reactionary right, [Lisa] Murkowski is attempting something almost unheard-of: running for re-election as a proud G.O.P. moderate willing to defy party orthodoxy. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/not-running-against-moderate-gop-new