Tucker Carlson's Paranoid Rant: Men With Guns From DHS Will Silence You

The AP is reporting that DOJ just set up a new Disinformation Governance Board from the Department of Homeland Security to fight disinformation from Russia and human smugglers targeting migrants to travel across the border to the US. You might think that would be a good thing!

Guess what happened?

Fox News seized on it and is pretending the Biden administration is sending men with guns to your home to strip you of your right to think.

Carlson said Biden wants to get you to stop thinking. "One option would be to get men with guns to tell you to shut up!"

They want power and to get power they want to control what you think. Carlson claims disinformation and false narratives aren't lies at all.

"They are just deviations from the approved script."

See, just a difference of opinion!

You know, like COVID vaccines are worst for you than the virus itself.

"The DHS instead is using law enforcement powers to identify and punish people who think the wrong way," Carlson worried.

This Orwellian garbage is pure nonsense, but Fox News and Republicans can take anything and make it into something that targets conservatives to ramp up their anger and grievances.

