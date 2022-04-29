Disney Fights Back

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
[Above: a Disney cartoon is much more fun than Ron Desantis' excuses for incompetence. - eds.]
CNN reports that Floriduh gubnor hate goblin Ron DeSantis didn’t read the small print when punishing The Walt Disney Company for 1984-style BadThink:
(CNN)Disney’s self-governing special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, says that Florida’s move to dissolve the district next year is not legal unless the state pays off Reedy Creek’s extensive debts.
