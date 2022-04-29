The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Disney Fights Back

[Above: a Disney cartoon is much more fun than Ron Desantis' excuses for incompetence. - eds.]

CNN reports that Floriduh gubnor hate goblin Ron DeSantis didn’t read the small print when punishing The Walt Disney Company for 1984-style BadThink:

(CNN)Disney’s self-governing special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, says that Florida’s move to dissolve the district next year is not legal unless the state pays off Reedy Creek’s extensive debts.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/disney-fights-back

