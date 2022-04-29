As Pandemic Wanes, Republican War On Healthcare Rises

Articles

As Medicaid Awareness Month draws to a close, health advocates are warning about a very big cliff as many as 15 million people could fall off in a few months. Those millions, including as many as 6 million children, got coverage on Medicaid during the COVID-19 public health emergency. In the early days of the pandemic, Congress passed a “continuous coverage” provision under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, one of the first pandemic response bills. It prohibits states from kicking people off the program during the public health emergency.

The emergency was extended earlier this month and is now set to expire in mid-July. When it ends, Medicaid coverage won’t be the only thing that goes. Expanded SNAP (or food stamp) eligibility will end, too. There are plenty of other health-related programs that will go with it.

Here are all the things that will end when the public health emergency is ultimately allowed to expire.

One of the biggest is the guarantee of continuous coverage in Medicaid, which has led to an enrollment increase of 15 million people.

