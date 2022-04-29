Another Oath Keeper Pleads Guilty To Seditious Conspiracy

Articles

Brian Ulrich, of Guyton, Georgia has pleaded guilty to charges of seditious conspiracy and is cooperating with the government's investigation into the insurrection on January 6th, according to a DOJ press release.

Ulrich confessed to conspiring with other Oath Keeper members and affiliates "to use force to prevent, hinder and delay the execution of the laws of the United States governing the transfer of presidential power." In pursuit of that goal, "he and others used encrypted and private communications, equipped themselves with a variety of weapons, donned combat and tactical gear, and were prepared to use force to stop the transfer of power."

According to the DOJ, Ulrich also purchased tactical gear and other items, including two-way radio receivers, a recon backpack, a tactical holster, a medical tourniquet, and a half skull motorcycle helmet. He was also told that that others would be available with firearms, a fact that has since been confirmed in other indictments.

Here's what he did on January 6th:

On Jan. 6, after learning the Capitol had been breached, Ulrich and others traveled to the Capitol on golf carts, driving around multiple barricades, including marked law enforcement vehicles. Ulrich was wearing a tactical vest, radio equipment, a body-worn camera, goggles, a camouflage tactical backpack, a black neck gaiter, and an Oath Keepers hat. read more

