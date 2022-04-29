DOJ Sues Manafort For Almost $3 Million In Penalties

Articles

Published on Friday, 29 April 2022

From Politico:

According to the civil suit filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday, the Treasury Department assessed the penalties against the longtime lobbyist and political consultant in July 2020, exactly five months before then-President Donald Trump pardoned his former adviser on criminal tax, bank fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice convictions. That case was pursued by special counsel Robert Mueller, whose probe of alleged Russian influence on Trump’s 2016 campaign was the focus of intense and bitter criticism from Trump.

Interestingly, Manafort told Politico's Playbook a few weeks ago that he plans to go back to consulting. Although he claimed he’s going into “general business consulting,” not foreign-lobbying, and that he’s now pro-Ukraine, it should also not be forgotten just how intertwined with Russia he has been. That includes millions made working for the pro-Russian former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and helping to broker “a Ukraine ‘peace deal’ favorable to the Kremlin’s interests,” as Playbook put it.

