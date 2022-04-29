Memory Lane: Democrats Have Always Been Called Radical Extremists

Articles

In our time, Democrats have always been accused of being socialists, communists, and radical extremists -- and the media has not only embraced that narrative, they've always amplified it. (Notice which letters to the editor get highlighted.)

Democrats should stop overreacting to the same old smears, sell the public on what they've accomplished, and just get on with governance.

And the next time Joe Scarborough is clutching his pearls over the Democratic extremists, rub his nose in the truth about who the real extremists are, at every opportunity!

A Twitter thread:

1948:

"It appears to me that the independent thinkers and voters of this great country got fed up with the radical left wing Democratic Party...I for one am tired of a bunch of radical socialists telling me that as a white male I have no rights." --Boscobel [WI] Dial, 28 Nov 2002. pic.twitter.com/9NSZmpRgeP — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) April 29, 2022 read more

