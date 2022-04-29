Marge Greene: Christians Who Help Immigrants Controlled By Satan

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 April 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was interviewed by far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris of Church Militant, and guess who is behind Christian organizations that are working to resettle undocumented immigrants and refugees? You guessed it: SATAN. Via Right Wing Watch:

“I thought we had a separation of church and state,” Greene sighed after Voris complained about Catholic Relief Services and other Christian organizations receiving federal funds to assist in resettlement efforts.

So we can assume Madge is deeply opposed to the Christian anti-abortion groups who get government funding to badger pregnant women to give birth? Ha ha, of course not! Republican extremists aren't consistent. They're just random meme machines.

“What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Greene declared. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to do and how we’re supposed to live.” “We are supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, means destroying our laws,” she continued. “It means completely perverting what our Constitution says. It means taking unreal advantage of the American taxpayer. And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be.”

I'd love to hear Madge explain which globalist policy the Catholic Church is pushing.

