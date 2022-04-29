Brian Kilmeade Mad DHS Employee Took Job When Pregnant

Articles

The right is super mad about the appointment of Nina Jankowicz to a DHS job on disinformation. Why should the government stop disinformation peddlers from lying? What about muh free speech?

I'm going to post the entire bio of Nina Jankowicz, as written by, um, the Pulitzer Center, of which she is a "grantee."

Nina Jankowicz studies the intersection of democracy and technology in Central and Eastern Europe and the US as the Disinformation Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. She is the author of How To Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict (Bloomsbury/IBTauris), a New Statesman 2020 book of the year. Ms. Jankowicz has advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications under the auspices of a Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship. Her writing has been published by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and others. She has testified before Congress on multiple occasions and is a frequent television and radio commentator on disinformation and Russian and Eastern European affairs. read more

