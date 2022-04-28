Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 22:11 Hits: 3

As the 2022 primaries begin in earnest and presidential hopefuls look ahead to 2024, the fight for the future of the political right is underway. The GOP may be locked out of power today, but American parties rarely stay in the wilderness for long before they find their way back to Congress or the White House. When that happens, what form will it take?

According to American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Matthew Continetti, to understand where the right is heading, you have to understand where it’s been. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, he speaks with Galen Druke about the century of conservative history he lays out in his new book, “The Right: The Hundred Year War for American Conservatism.”

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-how-a-struggle-between-elites-and-populists-has-shaped-the-right/