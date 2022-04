Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022

According to author Matthew Continetti, to understand where the political right is headed, you have to understand where it’s been. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, he speaks with Galen Druke about the decades of conservative history laid out in his new book, “The Right: The Hundred Year War For American Conservatism.”

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/where-is-the-political-right-headed-heres-where-its-been/