Where Things Stand: Roger Born-Again Stone Warns Of ‘Satanic Portal’ Above White House

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 22:21 Hits: 5

I will admit: I have watched every episode ever of the documentary-style “Ghost Trackers” and “Haunted,” as well as the fictionalized adaptations of the hauntings of “Bly Manor” and “Hill House.”

If there’s a fleck of dust in a dark room and you wanna call it an orb, I’m there.

But Roger Stone could perhaps stand to watch a few episodes of “Ghost Brothers” or “Haunted Towns” — particularly the episodes when they talk about how basic things like light reflections work — before he starts proclaiming evidence of “satanic portals.”

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/roger-stone-born-again-christian-satanic-portal-white-house