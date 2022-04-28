The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Where Things Stand: Roger Born-Again Stone Warns Of ‘Satanic Portal’ Above White House

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Where Things Stand: Roger Born-Again Stone Warns Of ‘Satanic Portal’ Above White House

I will admit: I have watched every episode ever of the documentary-style “Ghost Trackers” and “Haunted,” as well as the fictionalized adaptations of the hauntings of “Bly Manor” and “Hill House.”

If there’s a fleck of dust in a dark room and you wanna call it an orb, I’m there.

But Roger Stone could perhaps stand to watch a few episodes of “Ghost Brothers” or “Haunted Towns” — particularly the episodes when they talk about how basic things like light reflections work — before he starts proclaiming evidence of “satanic portals.”

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/roger-stone-born-again-christian-satanic-portal-white-house

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version