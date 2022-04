Articles

Thursday, 28 April 2022

Slovenia voted last weekend to oust Janez Jansa as their Prime Minister. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks with Judy Dempsey of Carnegie Europe on how that election reflects on European politics.

