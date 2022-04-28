Pete Hegseth's Lies About Teachers Came From Karl Rove Oppo Group

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 22:43 Hits: 5

Boy, Fox News (I always gag a little when I write that) sure can pack a lot of informational sewage into a two-minute clip, can't they?

Behold hygeine-averse Pete Hegseth pontificating on the state of American Education, when he has spent a grand total of zero minutes as an educator of children, let alone in a classroom under the most distressing and trying of pandemic circumstances.

"[T]he priorities of the pipeline from the teacher's colleges to the unions, to the curriculum and to the pedagogy, which is not what the curriculum is but how the kids are being taught is completely captured by progressives, and that pipeline started 100 years ago," he lied, as if the whole of educational curriculum isn't coming from a for-profit textbook corporation out of the deepest, reddest parts of Texas.

"So when it comes to COVID relief funds, they look at their priorities, and they don't say 'American history,' because that's been changed already. They don't say 'political science,' because that's become (air quotes) social studies, that's a creation of the progressives and the Marxists. They say, 'diversity, equity, and inclusion,' because their goal is not education. It is social change."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/hegseth-doocy-crt-pandemic-money