Lawyers Want To Add 'Marshall Law' Text To Case Against Greene

Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022

Less than a week after appearing in a Georgia courtroom to defend herself in a reelection lawsuit, and swearing under oath to not remembering a damn thing, text messages to the contrary have been added to the slew of evidence against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The suit against Greene, filed by five voters represented by Free Speech for People, a legal nonprofit advocacy group, alleges the congresswoman cannot run for reelection because she “engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power disqualifying her from serving as a Member of Congress under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.”

During a hearing on April 22, Greene took the stand and denied involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection or having any recollection of the events surrounding that day, including conversations about martial law.

