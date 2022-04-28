Raskin Blasts Kremlin Barbie Marge Greene

Articles

Earlier today the House was debating whether to expand the president's authority to arm Ukraine and Rep. Jamie. Raskin singled out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her pro-Putin, pro-insurrection rhetoric.

Representatives were in the House chamber to discuss Ukraine, but someone had another agenda which was a different invasion that played to her racist MAGA base.

"The minority puts up the distinguished gentlelady from Georgia, who does not mention Ukraine once. She does not mention the thousands of Ukrainian civilians who;ve been slaughtered by Putin's army," Raskin noted. "Doesn't mention more than 100 Ukrainian children who have been shot and killed -- instead she talked about a massive invasion at the border. A massive invasion in which their own speakers have said today, hundreds of thousands of people have been apprehended."

"That's very different from a military invasion," Raskin said. "Of course the gentlelady is not gonna talk about that."

Raskin called her out for heckling him the other day which he described as right out of the Rocky Horror picture show.

"With her chanting about the Russia hoax and Russia this and Russia that," Raskin continued, "Now she has the opportunity to tell the world what her views about Russia are."

"She said that the aid that the taxpayers of America are sending to the people of Ukraine to defend themselves against Vladimir Putin and the Russian army will fall into the hands of Nazis."

"I want to see her proof ." he asked. "Where's her evidence?"

