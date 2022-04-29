Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 April 2022

April 28th is Workers Memorial Day in which we remember the workers that have died in the line of duty, either by accident or by occupational diseases.

Per the AFL-CIO, in 2020, 4,764 people died in the line of duty and another 120,000 people died from occupational diseases. That comes to an average of 340 US workers that have died due to hazardous work conditions every single day.

From Stephanie Bloomingdale, President of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO:

“On Workers Memorial Day, working people will come together at observances in Wisconsin to honor workers killed and injured on the job and to call for action on workplace hazards that cause unnecessary injury, illness, and death,” said Stephanie Bloomindale, President of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO. “As union workers, we continue the fight for stronger protections for all their workplaces and for stronger laws and better enforcement to hold employers accountable when they do not keep workers safe. A safe job is every worker’s right and the labor movement will fight until that promise is fulfilled.” Each year, thousands of workers are killed and millions more suffer injury or illness because of our jobs. Far too many workers die from preventable hazards and many more workers become ill from exposure to toxic chemicals at work. read more

