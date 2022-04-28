'Only The Best People': PA GOP Candidate Barred From His Own Home

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 12:41 Hits: 0

What is it that violent men find so attractive about the Republican party? Why does their party do nothing to purge their ranks? These, of course, are rhetorical questions. Via Rolling Stone:

Teddy Daniels (R), a far-right Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, was removed from his home this week after his wife asked a court for emergency protections against abuse,” Rolling Stone reports.

This is at least the third relationship in which Daniels has been accused in court documents of mistreating a female partner.

Under the terms of the Tuesday order, Daniels is barred from the couple’s home in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, until the court orders otherwise. The order bars Daniels from contacting his wife and gives her temporary custody over their child. It also notes that there are firearms present in the couple’s home and bars Daniels from possessing or acquiring any firearms while the order is in effect, and to relinquish any he currently possesses to the court or an approved third party.

In handwritten notes from Daniels’ wife that the court included in its Tuesday order, Daniels’ wife alleges that her husband — whom the court lists at 6-foot-four and weighing 360 pounds — “grabbed me by the shirt” during an incident in August and “threatened to kill [our] family dog in front of children.”