Trump Testifies He Was Worried About Flying Fruit. No, Really.

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 13:03 Hits: 0

Trump testified about the dangers of flying fruit during an October 2021 deposition. Via the Washington Post:

“I wanted to have people be ready because we were put on alert that they were going to do fruit,” Trump said in the October 2021 deposition, according to a transcript of the proceedings.

He added that “tomatoes are bad” and that “some fruit is a lot worse.”

“But it’s very dangerous. … I remember that specific event, because everybody was on alert. They were going to hit — they were going to hit hard,” he said.

[...] Trump was being questioned about his remarks at a February 2016 campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he encouraged members of the audience to “knock the crap” out of any protesters who might try to pelt him with tomatoes.