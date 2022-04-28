Kremlin TV: Nukes Mean We Will Go To Heaven, They Will Die

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 14:31 Hits: 0

In yet another sign of just how bad things are going for Russia in Ukraine, Putin's Stooges are now echoing Putin himself that World War III is imminent and that they will use nuclear weapons "if we have to." But that's ok because even if they all die they're the ones going to paradise. Like something you'd hear from Al-Qaeda or other Islamic terrorists. All a bit more surreal than usual.

"To my horror, on one hand, on the other hand, on the understanding that it is what it is, but we will go to heaven, and they will simply croak," said Margarita Simonyan.

It is what it is.

It's all a bit difficult to see what they hope to accomplish by repeating Putin's insane bluff, or what ordinary Russians think of their foolishness.

Source: Julia Davis/Daily Beast

Russian President Vladimir Putin ominously warned on Wednesday that if any other country intervenes in Ukraine, Russia will respond with “instruments… nobody else can boast of, and we will use them if we have to.” read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/hapless-russians-kremlin-tv-reduced-making