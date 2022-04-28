Mitt Romney Whines: Student Loan Forgiveness Is A 'Bribe'

Articles

Well well, one of the wealthiest US Senators has an opinion about student debt.

Desperate polls call for desperate measures: Dems consider forgiving trillions in student loans. Other bribe suggestions: Forgive auto loans? Forgive credit card debt? Forgive mortgages? And put a wealth tax on the super-rich to pay for it all. What could possibly go wrong? — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 27, 2022

A great number of tweeters responded with "don't promise me a good time, Mitt." But our favorite response used Romney's own words (about corporations, natch) against him.

Student loans are people my friend. — A man for all seasons landscaping (@BexleyLister) April 27, 2022

Never forget that for many, student loans are actually a predatory scam that leaves borrowers in a permanent state of paying interest on interest, and the federal government helps. Mitt Romney knows this:

