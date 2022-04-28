The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mitt Romney Whines: Student Loan Forgiveness Is A 'Bribe'

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Mitt Romney Whines: Student Loan Forgiveness Is A 'Bribe'

Well well, one of the wealthiest US Senators has an opinion about student debt.

A great number of tweeters responded with "don't promise me a good time, Mitt." But our favorite response used Romney's own words (about corporations, natch) against him.

Never forget that for many, student loans are actually a predatory scam that leaves borrowers in a permanent state of paying interest on interest, and the federal government helps. Mitt Romney knows this:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/mitt-romney-whines-student-loan

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version