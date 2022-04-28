Mitt Romney Whines: Student Loan Forgiveness Is A 'Bribe'

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
Well well, one of the wealthiest US Senators has an opinion about student debt.
A great number of tweeters responded with "don't promise me a good time, Mitt." But our favorite response used Romney's own words (about corporations, natch) against him.
Never forget that for many, student loans are actually a predatory scam that leaves borrowers in a permanent state of paying interest on interest, and the federal government helps. Mitt Romney knows this:
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/mitt-romney-whines-student-loan