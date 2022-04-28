NBC Slammed: Refers To Jeopardy! Champ As 'Lesbian Tutor'

Articles

It seems rather odd to have Rupert Murdoch's/Newscorp's New York Post calling out NBC News for inserting sexual orientation unnecessarily, presumably for clickbait. It just seems wrong somehow. But that seems to be the case as NBC has since reworded their article from a few days ago.

As for Miss Roach, she refers to herself on her Twitter page as simply "lesbian, Nova Scotian, 17x Jeopardy champ," wining another thriller last night as Ken Jennings looked on. Her nearly $400k win so far going a fair way towards a decent downpayment on a house in Toronto's insane housing market, one of the worst in North America.

With her 14th consecutive “Jeopardy!” win on Friday, Mattea Roach qualified for the game show's Tournament of Champions, a coveted yearly competition among the 15 players who win the most money in the prior season. Roach, a 23-year-old Canadian tutor, took home $34,000 on Friday, bringing her total winnings to $320,081 and making her the highest-winning Canadian contestant in “Jeopardy!” history. read more

