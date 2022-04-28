Kudlow Renews His Cringeworthy Take On Lightbulbs

Articles

Trump's former economic advisor burped out a bizarre rant to defend incandescent light bulbs. Really.

The bulbs are being phased out by the Biden administration for their inefficiency.

This is not a controversial move. The New York Times reports much of the US has switched to the more efficient LEDs.

Much of the country is already lit by LED lights, which the Department of Energy estimates last as much as 50 times as long as incandescent bulbs and use a fraction of the electricity. That revolutionary shift has already driven down electricity demand in American homes, saving consumers money and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Since they must oppose all things Biden, Fox News' America's Newsroom brought on the stupidest man on economics, Larry Kudlow, to preach about Trump's obsessive fetishes. (No mention of windmills "killing birds" and "causing cancer" though.)

The first thing Kudlow argued was that Trump loved incandescent light bulbs because they made him look better.

Kudlow said, "Trump was very keen on these issues, light bulbs, showerheads, toilet bowls, and dishwashers."

Yuck.

"Trump said that incandescent light bulbs made him look better. He argued that strenuously, " Kudlow said.

