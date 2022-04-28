Jesse Watters: Save Taxpayers Money By Killing Criminals

Articles

Thursday, 28 April 2022

Fox News host Jesse Watters amplified a rogue Florida sheriff who advised people to take gun safety classes to shoot burglars more efficiently, saying "you'll save the taxpayers money."

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson had this message for all constituents in his county.

"I guess they think that they did something wrong, which they did not," Johnson said. "If somebody's breaking into your house, you're more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually. "Come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. And if you take that, you'll shoot a lot better and hopefully you'll save the taxpayers money."

Florida defense attorneys were furious, as you can imagine.

However, Sheriff Johnson sent The Five into a frenzy of glorified murder rage after they played a clip of Johnson's press conference.

As usual Watters was the worst.

Jesse explained how guns used to freak him out, but no longer because everybody's packing and no criminal would ever, ever, ever commit a crime under those circumstances.

"I think that's a good thing," Watters said. "I like the fiscal responsibility angle here and you know better than anybody (pointing to Geraldo) if you wound a guy, or the guy gets out of it, they collar him."

