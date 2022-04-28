Jimmy Kimmel Lambastes The 'Idiot' In Ohio, J.D. Vance

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 17:03 Hits: 0

Jimmy Kimmel and his writing staff seemed to capture the absurdity of Trump endorsing J.D. Vance in Ohio's Senate race, despite Vance calling Trump "an idiot" and that Vance claimed to be "a Never Trump guy." But politics makes for strange bedfellows, and apparently Vance has convinced Trump that he'll kiss his ass more than any of the others.

Source: Daily Beast

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on a “funny scenario” developing in Ohio’s GOP Senate race, where rabid Trump supporter and guy who likes palling around with QAnon nutjobs Josh Mandel is running against J.D. Vance, a former critic of former President Donald Trump who wrote a book that was adapted into one of the worst movies in recent memory.

Mandel received the endorsement of Club for Growth, a powerful conservative organization with its own super PAC that sounds an awful lot like a hair-growth product. Club for Growth was very critical of Trump during the 2016 election—and endorsed Ted Cruz—before supporting his reelection bid in 2020. The group has been running attack ads against Vance citing his anti-Trump statements, including: “I’m a Never Trump guy—I’ve never liked him,” “I find him reprehensible,” “an idiot,” and “noxious.”

