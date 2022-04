Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Ex-President Donald Trump had to do quite a bit of arm-twisting to get former Sen. David Perdue (R) to run against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in the upcoming gubernatorial election, according to the Washington Post.

