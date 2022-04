Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 09:13 Hits: 2

A pledge by Florida's governor to end Disney World's status as an independent district may not be easy to carry out. A law may prevent the governor from dissolving the independent district.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/28/1095196800/plans-by-florida-republicans-to-end-disney-worlds-special-status-may-not-be-lega