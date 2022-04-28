Bill Barr Confronted: ‘How Do You Sleep At Night? ... You Traitor!’

Articles

Lauren Windsor didn’t hold back when a security guard hustled her away from asking Trump AG Bill Barr about the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Windsor approached Barr at a book signing, apparently at the Ronald Reagan Library bookstore. With her disarmingly friendly demeanor, she asked if he had spoken with Donald Trump’s coup advisor, John Eastman, about his bats***t crazy plan for states to provide alternate slates of electors on January 6, 2021, the day Congress would count the electoral votes. “I thought his memo was pretty persuasive,” Windsor said.

Barr replied, “Well, his idea that the vice president could change things is crazy.” But, he added, “There’s nothing inherently wrong with naming an alternative slate of electors. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Actually, there is something wrong with that, as Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig explained on the Lawfare blog in a November 6, 2020 post.

When Windsor asked whether he had talked to Eastman or been aware of the plan, Barr didn’t explicitly deny it. He replied, “I had left. I left on December 23rd.”

“Well, right, but weren’t they planning this, like, all through that period?” Windsor pressed.

