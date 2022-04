Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 09:12 Hits: 2

House Democratic progressives Jamie Raskin and Ro Khanna say they have a midterm campaign strategy to ward off the looming threat that Republicans could seize control of Congress.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/27/1094970627/2-progressive-house-lawmakers-are-working-on-a-strategy-to-keep-their-seats