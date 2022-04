Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn was stopped at the Charlotte airport for carrying a loaded gun. The Republican's gun was confiscated and he was cited, but he was not arrested.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/27/1094970676/rep-madison-cawthorn-is-caught-again-with-a-gun-at-a-north-carolina-airport