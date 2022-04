Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 13:19 Hits: 1

Reed had been held in Russia since 2019. He was exchanged for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to import cocaine into the U.S.

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/27/1094988296/trevor-reed-russia-prisoner-exchange