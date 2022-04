Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 16:45 Hits: 2

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill explicitly prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates, a ban experts say is the first of its kind in the nation.

(Image credit: Alonzo Adams/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/27/1095040631/oklahoma-bans-nonbinary-birth-certificates