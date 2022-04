Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 21:16 Hits: 2

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) has a bone to pick with former President Trump — the 44th POTUS failed to carry out Paul’s legacy of pursuing cuts to safety net programs.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/paul-ryan-trump-cuts-entitlement-programs?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=paul-ryan-trump-cuts-entitlement-programs