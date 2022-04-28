The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

 Biden to Visit South Korea, Japan in May

 Biden to Visit South Korea, Japan in May U.S. President Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea and Japan next month to meet with leaders and discuss economic and security ties.  The White House announced the trip Wednesday, saying Biden would go to the region May 20-24.  In South Korea, Biden will hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was elected in March.  In Japan, Biden is due to meet with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and to hold talks with leaders from the Quad group of countries that includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-to-visit-south-korea-japan-in-may/6548479.html

