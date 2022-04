Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 17:46 Hits: 1

The American Pediatric Surgical Association's endorsement stands out because it comes from surgeons who treat some of the youngest victims of gun violence in the United States.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/27/1095003135/bidens-atf-nominee-picks-up-endorsement-from-pediatric-surgical-association