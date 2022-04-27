The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kremlin TV Issues Ominous Threat Against CNN's Clarissa Ward

Kremlin TV Issues Ominous Threat Against CNN's Clarissa Ward

And what was it that Clarissa Ward was doing that got the propagandists so upset? Documenting Ukrainian paramedics as they deal with Russia's daily war crimes of targeting civilians and even the paramedics themselves.

Source: Mediaite

Russian state media went after CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward for reporting on the devastation from the invasion of Ukraine.

BBC journalist Francis Scarr reported that Ward was the target of the latest broadcast from Russian TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva.

In the video, which Scarr helpfully updated with subtitles, Skabeyeva likened the war in Ukraine to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: “Washington abandoned its local allies who then had to cling onto the chassis of American transport aircraft.”

“Back then, CNN propagandist Clarissa Ward managed to get out of Kabul,” Skabeyeva said. “Right now, Clarissa’s in the zone of our special operation and has already managed to come under some shelling. It’s not the best sign for Washington’s allies in Kyiv.”

Francis Starr of the BBC.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/kremlin-tv-issues-ominous-threat-against

