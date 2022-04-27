Jason Miller Created 'Antifa' Lie To Cover For Trump's Involvement On Jan 6th

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Mark Meadows' text messages with Jason Miller, Senior Adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, prove Miller pushed out the talking point to blame Antifa for the insurrection at the US Capitol even while the attack of the Capitol was still raging.

This was an effort to deflect any responsibility away from Trump, Congressional colleagues, media allies and his supporters for the carnage that was happening on our television screens at their behest.

CNN obtained 2319 text messages that Mark Meadows received and sent "between Election Day 2020 and President Joe Biden’s January 20, 2021 inauguration."

If you were wondering how the claim that Antifa was responsible for creating a false flag against Trump, look no further than Jason Miller.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/jason-miller-created-antifa-lie-cover