Prager Sells OUTRAGEOUS Lie About Hate Crimes On College Campuses

Thursday, 28 April 2022

Sentient jar of Elmer's Art Paste, Dennis Prager, has thoughts about how the "left" will behave once Elon Musk completes his hostile takeover of Twitter. Mind you, Prager isn't one for "predictions," per se. But here he is, bloviating away, blanketing us in his wisdom about as warmly and gently as a long, quiet release of fluid from a dog's anal sacs. And just as odiferous.

"I rarely make predictions," begins Prager.

We're in for a treat, now.

"What I talk about is what people need to do, not my predictions for the future, but I have a prediction."

Awww! Darn it! I had hoped he was going to tell me what I needed to do, weren't you?

"Twitter will be flooded with hate, and a lot of it will come from people on the left who want to show how hate-filled it is," Prager, you know, predicted.

Because before Musk, there was ZERO hate on Twitter. It was the Elysian Fields of social media.

But, do go on, Dennis, because I'm just a girl, and my brain's not that smart. Explain what you mean.

"It's like the race hoax industry. If you see a noose on a college dorm of a Black student, the odds are overwhelming that the noose was put there by a Black student. If you see the n-word on the wall of a dormitory building, the odds are overwhelming that a Black student actually did that," Prager informs us.

Woooow. I had no idea! Surely, there is loads of evidence for this assertion, right Dennis? Like, studies and stuff? Statistics?

