Biden Hints To Hispanic Caucus He May Forgive Student Loan Debt

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 11:36 Hits: 5

This is not by any means an easy thing to do. Even if Biden does this through executive action, special interest groups will try to block it through the courts, leaving borrowers in limbo. But it looks like he's going to do something by the end of the summer. Via CBS News:

President Biden is looking at different options to forgive an unspecified but substantial amount of federal student loan debt — a move that would thrill some of his most loyal supporters and financially strapped students nationwide, but is a departure from campaign pledges to provide limited relief. The president shared his plans during a 90-minute White House meeting Monday with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, participants in the exchange tell CBS News. The move could affect more than 43 million borrowers who hold more than $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt, the second-largest debt held by Americans, behind mortgages.

Those who attended the meeting say Biden hinted at going even further than his campaign promises:

(Rep. Tony) Cardenas said he reiterated to Mr. Biden that the Hispanic Caucus supports executive action that would forgive at least $10,000 in college debt if Congress can't pass legislation doing so. In response, Cardenas said the president "smiled and said, 'You're going to like what I do on that, I'm looking to do something on that and I think you're going to like what I do.'" read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/biden-hints-hispanic-caucus-he-may-forgive